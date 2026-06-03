Fernandez denies ₹200cr money laundering allegations linked to Chandrasekhar
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez showed up at Patiala House Court where she firmly denied being part of a ₹200 crore money laundering case tied to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
The case alleges she accepted gifts and other monetary gains of over ₹5.71 crore and sent money abroad to her family, all while knowing about Chandrasekhar's criminal record.
Fake firms funneled Aditi Singh funds
money extorted from businesswoman Aditi Singh was funneled through fake companies and used for extravagant gifts.
Along with Fernandez, Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul are also accused.
The court recently decided there's enough evidence for the case to move forward under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).