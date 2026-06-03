Fernandez denies ₹200cr money laundering allegations linked to Chandrasekhar Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez showed up at Patiala House Court where she firmly denied being part of a ₹200 crore money laundering case tied to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The case alleges she accepted gifts and other monetary gains of over ₹5.71 crore and sent money abroad to her family, all while knowing about Chandrasekhar's criminal record.