Fernandez wears Quinn strapless ivory gown at Global Gift Gala
Entertainment
Jacqueliene Fernandez turned heads at Cannes 2026, stepping out in a strapless ivory gown from Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2026 collection for the Global Gift Gala.
The look mixed vintage vibes with a modern twist, thanks to its sculpted silhouette and clean lines.
Fernandez wears Notandass pearls, opera gloves
She finished the outfit with black opera gloves and pearl jewelry from Mahesh Notandass, nailing that timeless elegance.
Against the French Riviera backdrop, her minimal styling and confident poses gave off serious old Hollywood energy, proving you don't need heavy bling to make a statement at Cannes.