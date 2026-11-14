Fielding says he is 'horrified' after Brand sentenced to prison
Noel Fielding, best known for hosting The Great British Bake Off, says he's "horrified and deeply disturbed" by the news that Russell Brand has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.
Fielding shared that he cut ties with Brand years ago and had no idea about the offenses.
Fielding regrets 'The goth detectives' jokes
Fielding and Brand teamed up in the early 2000s as The Goth Detectives, but Fielding now regrets some of their old on-screen jokes.
He made it clear their relationship was strictly professional and voiced strong support for the women coming forward, calling them "My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice."
Since Brand's conviction, six more women have accused him of misconduct.