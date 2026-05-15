FIFA names 'Dai Dai' World Cup song by Mebarak Ogulu
Entertainment
The 2026 FIFA World Cup just got its official song: "Dai Dai," a high-energy track from Shakira and Burna Boy.
FIFA calls it "Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity,"
Shakira teased the song earlier this year, building plenty of hype for fans worldwide.
Dai Dai royalties to FIFA fund
"Dai Dai" is out now on all major streaming platforms, with royalties going to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to support global education.
The World Cup kicks off in June 2026 across the US Canada, and Mexico.
And for the final in New Jersey on July 19, expect a massive halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, and Shakira herself.