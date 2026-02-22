70th Filmfare Awards South: Allu Arjun, Mammootty win big

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards South with Kerala Tourism took place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Kochi, Kerala. The event was hosted by Vishnu Warrier, Ranjini Haridas, and RJ Mithun. The awards honored exceptional talent from four film industries: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Here's a look at the major winners across categories.

Telugu awards Telugu winners: 'Pushpa 2' won Best Film In the Telugu category, Pushpa 2: The Rule bagged the Best Film award. Its director, Sukumar, won Best Director. Allu Arjun was honored with the Best Actor award for the same movie. Nivetha Thomas won the Best Actor in Leading Role Female award for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu. The Best Debut Male and Female awards went to Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu) and Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha), respectively. Amitabh Bachchan won Best Actor in Supporting Role Male (Kalki 2898 AD).

Tamil awards Tamil winners: 'Amaran' dominated and how! In the Tamil film industry, Amaran was declared Best Film. Sivakarthikeyan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Amaran, and Sai Pallavi won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for the same film. The Best Director award was a tie between PS Vinothraj (Kottukaali) and Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran). Arvind Swamy won the Best Actor (Critics') award for Meiyazhagan, while Anna Ben took home the Best Actress (Critics') honor for Kottukaali.

Malayalam awards Malayalam winners: Mammootty honored for 'Bramayugam' Mammootty was honored with the Best Actor award for his role in Bramayugam at the 70th Filmfare Awards South. Urvashi took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role Female award for Ullozhukku. The Best Director award went to Rahul Sadasivan (Bramayugam). KR Gokul and Abhimanyu S Thilakan shared the Best Debut Male honor for Aadujeevitham and Marco, respectively. Methil Devika won Best Debut Female for Kadha Innuvare, while Joju George and Jithin Lal were named best debut directors.

