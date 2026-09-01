Filmmaker Varma predicts AI will reshape production by December 2026
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma thinks artificial intelligence will bring a huge shift to how films are made.
He predicts that by December 2026, "production swarm" (basically teams of AI agents) could create and test out multiple versions of scripts, tweaking things like necessity, tension, character truth, and consequence until the story really clicks.
Varma says AI could streamline production
Varma also believes AI could help filmmakers skip the usual hassles, like location issues or scheduling conflicts.
He says editing, effects, and sound mixing might soon happen all at once thanks to AI, making everything faster and smoother.
Plus, he hopes AI can finally end "development hell," where projects get stuck for ages, so finished movies might be placed on the table instead of a deck requesting permission to exist.
Varma says storytelling will matter
While he's excited about these changes, Varma points out that as visuals become easier to create with AI, telling a great story will be what truly grabs audiences in the future.