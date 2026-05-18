'Drishyam 3,' 'Chand Mera Dil': Films hitting theaters this week

The Indian box office is set for a diverse week with fewer but impactful releases. Despite the reduced number of films, audiences can look forward to an exciting mix of genres, including romantic dramas, thrillers, and Hollywood franchise sequels. The most notable releases are Chand Mera Dil, Drishyam 3, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Here's a detailed look at these films.

Film 1 'Drishyam 3' Drishyam 3, the highly anticipated sequel in the Malayalam thriller franchise, is releasing on Thursday, May 21. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it stars Mohanlal as Georgekutty alongside Meena and Ansiba Hassan. The film continues the psychological cat-and-mouse game that has defined its predecessors. Expect another intricate mystery filled with suspense, family conflicts, and surprise revelations.

Film 2 'Chand Mera Dil' Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama backed by Karan Johar, is hitting theaters on Friday, May 22. The film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles as two young lovers dealing with heartbreak and second chances. Dharma Productions has marketed it as an emotional musical romance. Vivek Soni has written and directed the Hindi romance.

Advertisement

Film 3 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' Next up is Jon Favreau's Star Wars offering, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Pedro Pascal comes back as Din Djarin alongside Grogu. Sigourney Weaver joins the franchise. The film is expanding on a Disney+ series, promising large-scale action, cinematic world-building, and nostalgia for longtime fans. It releases on Friday.

Advertisement