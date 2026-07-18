Fineman leaves 'SNL' after 7 seasons hinting at new projects

Chloe Fineman is leaving Saturday Night Live after a seven-season run.

She broke the news on Instagram, calling her time at SNL "the greatest privilege" and hinting at exciting new projects ahead.

Fineman joined the show in 2019 and quickly stood out for her spot-on impressions of stars like Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears.

Her final episode aired May 16, with Will Ferrell hosting and Paul McCartney performing.