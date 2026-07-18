Fineman leaves 'SNL' after 7 seasons hinting at new projects
Entertainment
Chloe Fineman is leaving Saturday Night Live after a seven-season run.
She broke the news on Instagram, calling her time at SNL "the greatest privilege" and hinting at exciting new projects ahead.
Fineman joined the show in 2019 and quickly stood out for her spot-on impressions of stars like Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears.
Her final episode aired May 16, with Will Ferrell hosting and Paul McCartney performing.
Fineman in talks for 'Myron Bolitar'
Fineman's moving on to new roles, including talks to join Netflix's drama Myron Bolitar alongside Colin Woodell, Diane Guerrero, and KJ Apa.
She's also appeared in films like Babylon, Megalopolis, and will star in Apple TV's The Dink coming July 24.
Even as she leaves SNL, she made sure to thank the cast and crew for all the memories.