Prabhas's 'Spirit' set catches fire, injuring crew member: Report

As per reports, the fire incident occurred when Prabhas was not present on set. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about this incident. Spirit is a high-voltage action drama where Prabhas plays an IPS officer. An audio story glimpse released earlier teased a gripping exchange between Prabhas and Prakash Raj . The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri . Interestingly, on Wednesday night, Prabhas and Vanga watched Dhurandhar 2 together. Vanga tweeted his appreciation as well.

Film details

Meanwhile, know more about 'Spirit'

Spirit is expected to delve into a layered emotional track and a compelling romantic angle between Prabhas and Dimri. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. After wrapping up Spirit, Vanga will reportedly start working on his next project, Animal Park. Prabhas was last seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. He will next be seen in Fauzi, a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.