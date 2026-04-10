Prabhas's 'Spirit' set catches fire, injuring crew member: Report
What's the story
The set of Prabhas's upcoming film Spirit has reportedly caught fire, injuring a crew member. Several Telugu portals reported that tents and other materials on the set were partially burned in the incident. This is the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on Bollywood's controversial film Animal. The film is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027.
Incident details
No official word on the incident yet
As per reports, the fire incident occurred when Prabhas was not present on set. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about this incident. Spirit is a high-voltage action drama where Prabhas plays an IPS officer. An audio story glimpse released earlier teased a gripping exchange between Prabhas and Prakash Raj. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri. Interestingly, on Wednesday night, Prabhas and Vanga watched Dhurandhar 2 together. Vanga tweeted his appreciation as well.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Spirit'
Spirit is expected to delve into a layered emotional track and a compelling romantic angle between Prabhas and Dimri. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. After wrapping up Spirit, Vanga will reportedly start working on his next project, Animal Park. Prabhas was last seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. He will next be seen in Fauzi, a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.