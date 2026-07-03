Priyadarshan has exited 'Hera Pheri 3'

Firoz Nadiadwala insulted me: Priyadarshan on 'Hera Pheri 3' fallout

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:07 pm Jul 03, 202612:07 pm

What's the story

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has opened up about his exit from the much-anticipated third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise. The news was confirmed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently, who said that Priyadarshan would no longer be directing the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal-starrer. The veteran director soon confirmed the same. Now, in an interview with mid-day, Priyadarshan has revealed that he left due to legal issues and disagreements with Nadiadwala.