Disney unveils first look of live-action 'Tangled'
What's the story
Disney unveiled the first look at its upcoming live-action Tangled adaptation during the D23 fan event on Friday. The footage featured Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, with her long blonde hair flowing over cobblestone streets. The clip also introduced Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, who thanked fans for their support and joked about her character being "a little overprotective."
Production insights
Cast and crew of the film
The live-action adaptation of Tangled features Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Hahn as Mother Gothel.
The film is directed by Michael Gracey and produced by Kristin Burr. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor wrote the script.
The original animated film, released in 2010, was a commercial success, grossing over $591 million worldwide and inspiring a Disney Channel series.
Twitter Post
Here's the first look
TANGLED live-action movie gets a release date (and a first teasing look that had fans cheering) … March 31, 2028. pic.twitter.com/LeKk0WzJhg— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 15, 2026
Casting news
New role for Luna; release date announced
Diego Luna has also joined the cast in a new role.
The film is currently being shot in Spain, where Croft and Manheim sent a virtual message to fans while in costume.
Disney also announced that the movie will be released on March 31, 2028.