Disney unveils first look of live-action 'Tangled'

The live-action adaptation of Tangled features Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Hahn as Mother Gothel.

The film is directed by Michael Gracey and produced by Kristin Burr. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor wrote the script.

The original animated film, released in 2010, was a commercial success, grossing over $591 million worldwide and inspiring a Disney Channel series.