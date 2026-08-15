'Incredibles 3': Pixar reveals 1st look at superhero family

The third film will continue the story of superheroes regaining their legal status, a development that occurred at the end of Incredibles 2.

Pete Docter, Pixar's CCO, said that the story will focus on Violet and Dash.

"Just because supers are legal again, doesn't mean superheroes are all good," Docter teased.

"They will face off against a supervillain more powerful than the entire family."