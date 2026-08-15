'Incredibles 3': Pixar reveals 1st look at superhero family
What's the story
Pixar has given fans a sneak peek into the much-anticipated Incredibles 3, which is set to hit theaters in June 2028. The first concept art for the film was unveiled during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23. This new installment will see Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack stepping into lead roles as they embark on nighttime adventures to protect their city while keeping it a secret from their parents.
Plot continuation
'Incredibles 3' will continue the Parr family's story
The third film will continue the story of superheroes regaining their legal status, a development that occurred at the end of Incredibles 2.
Pete Docter, Pixar's CCO, said that the story will focus on Violet and Dash.
"Just because supers are legal again, doesn't mean superheroes are all good," Docter teased.
"They will face off against a supervillain more powerful than the entire family."
Twitter Post
See the official concept art here
The Parr family, Frozone, and Edna are all back in Incredibles 3 with a #D23 sneak peek at all-new concept art! 💥 pic.twitter.com/s8JlWfkm8S— Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026
Cast reunion
Original cast returns for 'Incredibles 3'
The original cast is back for Incredibles 3.
Craig T Nelson reprises his role as Mr Incredible, while Holly Hunter returns as Elastigirl.
Sarah Vowell and Samuel L Jackson are also back as Violet and Frozone, respectively.
Huck Milner will again voice Dash.
All three films have been written by Brad Bird, who directed the first two films but will not be directing this one.
Peter Sohn will be taking the baton from Bird.