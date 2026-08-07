Bhansali to drop 'Love & War' 1st-look on Independence Day?
What's the story
The wait for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance Love & War is finally coming to an end, with reports suggesting that the makers are set to kickstart the film's promotional campaign. The first look of the movie, including character posters of lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is reportedly going to be unveiled on August 15. The film will hit theaters on Republic Day 2027.
Promotional strategy
Makers are exploring the option of a video announcement
According to Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali is considering the option of releasing a video.
A source told the portal, "It's work in progress, and he might or might not reveal the looks in video format. While character posters are locked, one still awaits clarity on this new format of announcement."
An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.
Final phase
Principal photography to wrap up by August end
Meanwhile, the production of Love & War is nearing its final stages. Kaushal has already completed his part, while Kapoor and Bhatt are expected to finish their remaining scenes in the next 20 days.
Kapoor was recently spotted in the city sporting his look from the film.
The report suggests that principal photography will likely wrap up by the end of August.
Budget details
Everything to know about 'Love & War'
Directed by Bhansali, Love & War is reportedly made on a budget of ₹300cr, making it the most expensive film of his career.
The project also marks the first collaboration between Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, although they have worked with each other in other films before.
The film also brings back Kapoor and Bhansali after their 2007 project Saawariya. It reunites Bhatt with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi.