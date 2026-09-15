'Ninja': GV Prakash Kumar-starrer wraps 1st schedule
What's the story
The first schedule of the upcoming film Ninja, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Prarthana in lead roles, has been completed. The production house Soldiers Factory announced the news on social media, saying, "That's a wrap on Ninja's first schedule! The first chapter is done, but the fun has just begun." A video of the team cheering for Kumar was also shared by the makers.
Production details
Everything to know about the project
The filming started on August 24 in Thanjavur with a grand pooja ceremony at Sripathy Cinemas.
The project is written and directed by Murugu, who has also penned the story.
Produced by S Sai Devanand and KS Sinish under Soldiers Factory and Learn and Teach Production banners, Ninja will be a light-hearted romantic family entertainer.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast and crew
Apart from Kumar and Prarthana, Ninja also stars actors Jenson Diwakar, Radha Ravi, Dheepa Ramanujam, Devadarshini, and Kalyani Natarajan in pivotal roles.
The film will also feature a dog named Ninja.
The cinematography is by Harish Kannan, while Ganesh Siva is the editor.
Art direction is by Gopi Anand, with costumes designed by Priya Ravi. Stunts are choreographed by Dinesh Kaasi.
Role reversal
Kumar was to be music director for 'Ninja'
Interestingly, Kumar was initially signed on as the music director for Ninja. However, he eventually took on the male lead role with Prarthana as the female lead.
Acclaimed music composer Sean Roldan has now been roped in to compose the movie's score.