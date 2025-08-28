Geena Davis's 5 most iconic roles that still inspire fans

Geena Davis is one of the most celebrated actors around, having played diverse roles in movies and television. With a career spanning decades, she's played a variety of characters, all of which have left a mark on audiences' minds. From comedy to drama, Davis has proven her versatility and talent time and again through numerous iconic roles. Here are five of them.

#1 'Thelma & Louise' In the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, Davis starred as Thelma Dickinson, a housewife who takes an unplanned road trip with her friend, Louise. The film became a cultural phenomenon and is often credited with redefining female friendship on-screen. Davis's portrayal of Thelma earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

#2 'A League of Their Own' In 1992's A League of Their Own, Davis famously played Dottie Hinson, the catcher for an all-women baseball team in World War II. Davis's portrayal of how women athletes broke barriers at a time when they were just getting their due captured the spirit of the women in sports. The film is still loved for its inspiring story and powerful performances.

#3 'Beetlejuice' Davis played Barbara Maitland in Tim Burton's 1988 fantasy-comedy movie Beetlejuice. Portraying one half of a recently deceased couple attempting to navigate their afterlife, Davis infused humor and charm into the character. The film was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, and it further cemented her status as a versatile actor who can handle quirky roles.

#4 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' In The Long Kiss Goodnight, Davis played Samantha Caine, an amnesiac schoolteacher who learns she was once a skilled government assassin. Her journey from suburban mom to action hero proved that she could pull off physically demanding roles while still being mindful of the emotional depth in her character.