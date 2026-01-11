After 'Dhurandhar' success, 'FA9LA' singer Flipperachi announces India tour

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi , whose real name is Hussam Aseem, is set to make his debut in India with a live performance. The announcement comes after his 2024 song FA9LA went viral following its inclusion in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. The track featured prominently in a dance sequence by Akshaye Khanna 's character, Rahman Dakait, sparking a social media frenzy as fans recreated the dance moves.

Tour details Flipperachi's India tour: First date announced Flipperachi took to Instagram to announce his first live show in India. He will be performing in Bengaluru on March 14, with more dates expected to be added soon. The rapper asked fans to suggest other cities for potential stops on the tour. "First India show date announced! We're excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon," he wrote in his post.

Film impact 'FA9LA' in 'Dhurandhar': A new dimension to the song The inclusion of FA9LA in Dhurandhar has elevated it beyond its original party vibe. The intense beats of the track were complemented by Khanna's dramatic entrance, giving the movie one of its most famous scenes. Flipperachi expressed his excitement about seeing his song featured in the film and called it a special moment. He recently told India Today, "I remember when they first told me, your song is booming in India, I was like, what?"