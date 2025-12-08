Meet Flipperachi, Bahraini rapper behind viral 'Dhurandhar' hit 'Fa9la'

The latest Bollywood film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna , has not only been a box office success but is also creating a musical sensation. The Bahraini rap track Fa9la is rapidly becoming the go-to soundtrack for Bollywood's toughest anti-heroes. The song plays during Khanna's menacing entry as Rehman Dakait in the movie.

Song details 'Fa9la' is a Khaleeji-style hip-hop track Fa9la is a Khaleeji-style hip-hop track by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. The 2024 song was used in Dhurandhar to set the tone for Khanna's dangerous yet debonair character, Rehman Dakait. Released last year, it has since amassed over seven million views on YouTube. The song gained popularity in India after Dhurandhar's release on December 5.

Artist profile Who is Flipperachi? Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, is a Bahraini rapper known for his unique style and contribution to Arab hip-hop. He discovered his passion for music at 12 and began his professional career in 2003. Over the years, he has collaborated with artists from around the world. Some of Flipperachi's biggest hits include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha, and Nayda. With over 86K YouTube subscribers, his latest release seems to be Doori.