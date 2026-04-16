Who is Sanskruti Jayana, lead of 'Krishnavataram Part 1'?
What's the story
The trailer for Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart was released on Wednesday, April 15, generating significant buzz. Despite a relatively unknown cast, the film's mythological theme and impressive scale have piqued interest. The project is also drawing attention due to its behind-the-scenes names. Anil Thadani is handling worldwide distribution, while producer Shobha Sant has previously worked with Bhansali Productions and Jio Studios. However, it's actor Sanskruti Jayana's background that has gained significant interest.
Casting revelation
Who is the lead actor of 'Krishnavataram'?
Bollywood Hungama reveals Jayana, who plays Satyabhama in the film, is the granddaughter of Anandiben Patel, former Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Her mother, Anar Patel, is a social entrepreneur known for her work with Craftroots and Gramshree, initiatives aimed at empowering women and artisans.
Emotional message
Anar shared an emotional note on her daughter's achievement
Shortly after the trailer's release, Anar took to Instagram to share an emotional note celebrating her daughter's big moment. She wrote, "Behind this moment are countless struggles, unwavering dedication, and a belief that never faded." "As a mother, I have witnessed every high and low, every challenge she faced with courage and grace."
Production role
Jayana's connection to the film
Jayana's connection to Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart goes beyond her acting role. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that one of the production companies involved in the film is Athashrikatha Motion Pictures LLP, a firm where Jayana is a partner along with Poonam Shroff, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar (the film's director).
Filming location
More about the film and its shoot
Another source revealed, "Usually, large-scale films of this nature are mounted in Mumbai's Film City or Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City." "Krishnavataram is an exception as it has been shot on a vast stretch of land on the outskirts of Visnagar in Gujarat." "Sanskruti and her mother went out of their way to help facilitate the shoot in the Gujarat town smoothly and without hurdles." Meanwhile, the film is set to hit the theaters on May 7.