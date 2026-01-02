Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with 'Four More Shots Please!' co-star

Kulhari wrote in the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words... (red heart emoji). #happynewyear happy2026 everyone." The post was met with excitement from their Four More Shots... co-star Maanvi Gagroo , who commented, "Happy new year, lovelies." Fans also expressed their happiness over the news. One fan wrote, "Anjana and Mihir in parallel universe," referring to the characters they play in Four More Shots Please! Another fan commented, "Am i shocked yes but in a positive way."

Previous relationship

Kulhari's separation from first husband

In April 2021, Kulhari announced that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, had mutually decided to separate after five years of marriage. She had written in a note on Instagram, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life." "To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too."