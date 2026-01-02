Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with 'Four More Shots Please!' co-star
What's the story
Actor Kirti Kulhari has confirmed her relationship with Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a reel featuring several pictures of her and Siddhartha. The images showed a range of moments, from a car selfie and a travel snapshot to an intimate moment in a lift and a photo of her kissing his head.
Confirmation
Kulhari's Instagram post confirmed relationship
Kulhari wrote in the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words... (red heart emoji). #happynewyear happy2026 everyone." The post was met with excitement from their Four More Shots... co-star Maanvi Gagroo, who commented, "Happy new year, lovelies." Fans also expressed their happiness over the news. One fan wrote, "Anjana and Mihir in parallel universe," referring to the characters they play in Four More Shots Please! Another fan commented, "Am i shocked yes but in a positive way."
Previous relationship
Kulhari's separation from first husband
In April 2021, Kulhari announced that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, had mutually decided to separate after five years of marriage. She had written in a note on Instagram, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life." "To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too."