Fraser and Weisz return in 'The Mummy 4' 1st look
Entertainment
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are officially returning as Rick and Evelyn in The Mummy 4, now filming in England.
Fans just got their first look at both of the duo in character since 2001, and the movie is set to hit theaters October 15, 2027, a bit earlier than planned.
'The Mummy 4' cast returns, newcomers
Alongside Fraser and Weisz, familiar faces like John Hannah, Oded Fehr, and Kevin J O'Connor are back, with newcomers Michael Johnston and Numan Acar joining the adventure.
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) are at the helm with David Coggeshall writing.
Fraser summed up the excitement best, saying the only way to do it is to get the band back together.