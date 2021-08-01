Celebrating this Friendship Day with some 'hatke' onscreen friendships

Friendship Day: When onscreen friendships went beyond the conventional notion

Be it Jai-Veeru or Munna-Circuit, films have gifted us some solid friendships and heartwarming bonds. While the Golden Trio from the Harry Potter series didn't think twice before risking their lives for each other, Dory explored the depths of the ocean to help Marlin find Nemo. This International Friendship Day, however, let's take a look at some unlikely friendship tales that shattered stereotypical notions.

'English Vinglish': Where a group of oddballs came together

Sridevi's hit comeback film, 2012's English Vinglish, was a tale of a woman's emancipation. It's when Shashi (Sridevi) gets enrolled in an English class while staying in New York that she finds people from various backgrounds and diverse personalities. The bonding between this group of oddballs—unified by the inability to speak a language—quite was refreshing and fulfilling. Kangana Ranaut's Queen offers a similar track.

Aisha and Sid's bond from 'Wake Up Sid' was pleasing

Wake Up Sid introduced us to the amazing character if Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkana Sen Sharma. She was independent, clear about her stances, and fiercely candid in a society full of pretense. Her contribution in helping Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) grow into a responsible person was perhaps the most inspiring and the connection between these two poles apart characters was pleasing to see onscreen.

'The Intern': Friendships cannot be limited by age, gender, status

The best part about The Intern, directed by Nancy Meyers, was to not bring any romance into the friendship between Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's characters. While De Niro was a 70-year-old intern at Hathaway's firm, their ages, status, or genders didn't stop them from being vulnerable and relying uninhibitedly on each other. And, we can't wait for its Hindi adaptation to drop!

Master of lovely friendships Pixar topped with 'Up'

When looking for pure, honest friendships, one can trust Pixar to produce some solid ones. Some glowing examples are Remy and Linguini from Ratatouille or Luca and Alberto's brotherhood in the recently released Luca. What stays dangerously close to our hearts is perhaps the unique friendship between the gloomy, elderly widower Carl Fredricksen and the chirpy boy Russell in Up. Happy friendship day, fellas!