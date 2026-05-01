FTII to redo entrance exam nationwide after Delhi test disruptions
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FTII is redoing its entrance exam across India after disruptions at a Delhi test center on April 26, 2026 forced the original test to be canceled.
The institute says this step is all about keeping things fair for everyone, since both exam shifts in Delhi were affected.
FTII says no re-registration required
No need to re-register: your existing details are safe.
FTII will announce the new exam date and admit card information at least a month ahead on its website.
If you have questions or concerns, you can reach out to the controller of examinations.
FTII has apologized for the hassle and promises a smoother, more transparent process this time.