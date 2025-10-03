'Cheers' bar secrets every fan should know

The iconic bar from the beloved television series Cheers has always been a favorite among fans and tourists alike. The show, which aired for over a decade, made the bar a household name, and people have been curious about the real-life version ever since. Here are five fun facts about the Cheers bar that you probably didn't know, giving you a glimpse into its history and popularity.

#1 Original location vs. replica While the show was set in Boston, the original Cheers bar is located in Beacon Hill. The original bar was used for exterior shots, but the interiors were filmed on a soundstage. The real-life bar has since become a popular tourist attraction, drawing fans who want to experience the place where their favorite characters hung out.

#2 A tribute to the show The real Cheers bar has paid tribute to the show with memorabilia and decor inspired by it. Visitors can see photos of the cast and props from the series all over the place. This tribute makes it a must-visit for anyone who loved the show and wants to relive some of its most memorable moments.

#3 Celebrity sightings Over the years, many celebrities have visited the Cheers bar, either because they were fans of the show or were in town for work. These celebrity sightings have added to the allure of the place, making it even more special for those lucky enough to be there at the same time.

#4 Famous Norm's seat One of the most iconic features of the real-life Cheers bar is Norm Peterson's seat at the end of the bar. Fans often flock to this spot to sit where George Wendt's character spent so many hours chatting with friends and enjoying a cold drink. It has become a rite of passage for visitors to sit in this legendary spot.