FWICE drops noncooperation order against Singh after 'Don 3' exit
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh has received relief after FWICE dropped its noncooperation order against him.
This all started when Ranveer left Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, sparking some tension.
FWICE President BN Tiwari explained they never meant to hurt Ranveer's career but were let down by how his team responded, saying he wasn't under their jurisdiction.
Tiwari stresses welfare, seeks friendly resolution
Tiwari pointed out that Ranveer is part of CINTAA (which connects to FWICE) and said, "We always considered him a superstar and wished him the best."
Even though Ranveer sent a legal notice, Tiwari hopes for a friendly resolution and emphasized that worker welfare comes first.
He also mentioned this whole mess could've been avoided if everyone just talked directly.