FWICE drops noncooperation order against Singh after 'Don 3' exit

Tiwari stresses welfare, seeks friendly resolution

Tiwari pointed out that Ranveer is part of CINTAA (which connects to FWICE) and said, "We always considered him a superstar and wished him the best."

Even though Ranveer sent a legal notice, Tiwari hopes for a friendly resolution and emphasized that worker welfare comes first.

He also mentioned this whole mess could've been avoided if everyone just talked directly.