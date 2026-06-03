FWICE lifts ban on Singh after 'Don 3' exit
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is back in Bollywood's good books: FWICE (the big film workers' group) just lifted its ban on him.
The ban happened because he left Don 3 three years after signing up, but after some serious talks with industry groups like IMPAA and CINTAA, things have been patched up.
'Don 3' delayed yet again
FWICE said it is dropping the noncooperation order effective immediately and hopes to avoid this kind of mess in the future.
Meanwhile, Singh's exit means Don 3 is delayed yet again: the sequel has been stuck since 2011, first with Shah Rukh Khan, then Ranveer.