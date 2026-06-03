FWICE lifts ban on Singh after 'Don 3' exit Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Ranveer Singh is back in Bollywood's good books: FWICE (the big film workers' group) just lifted its ban on him.

The ban happened because he left Don 3 three years after signing up, but after some serious talks with industry groups like IMPAA and CINTAA, things have been patched up.