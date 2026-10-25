'Should be ashamed': Gajendra Chauhan on Naseeruddin Shah's BJP criticism
What's the story
Actor Gajendra Chauhan has responded to actor Naseeruddin Shah's recent criticism of the BJP government over the ongoing student protests at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. Speaking to IANS, Chauhan said he was disappointed with Shah's remarks and accused him of being one-sided in his views. "It is a very sad thing. A party that has been ruling the country for the last 12-13 years, you called it 'bloody jhooti party.' You should be ashamed."
Criticism
Shah should advise students instead of criticizing government: Chauhan
Chauhan further said, "You are a great artist. You are a good human being. But I have always seen that in your tweets, in your videos, you always talk one-sidedly."
He added that the administration at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) is capable of handling the protests and Shah should advise students instead of criticizing the government.
Protest
'There is no result to protest...'
Chauhan said, "If there is a strike in SRFTI, the administration there will look into it. There are capable people sitting there."
"It is a student's right to protest, but there is no result to protest unless you sit together and talk. You should advise the students, instead of criticizing the government there."
Shah had recently said that the BJP was taking "revenge" on those who don't agree with it.
Shah's statement
Shah heavily criticized BJP government
In a video shared on Facebook, Shah said, "The BJP, the bloody jhooti party, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies."
"The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of [SRFTI].
"In return for their demand for accountability...they have been served show-cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels."
Criticism
'Hoping to brainwash or frighten future filmmakers...'
The actor continued, "It (BJP) is now hoping either to brainwash or frighten the future filmmakers of this country, and I can promise you that is not going to happen. These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in."
"I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students."
Ongoing protest
Know more about the strike
The students of SRFTI are currently on an indefinite sit-in protest, demanding the resignation of their Vice-Chancellor.
The protests were triggered after a recent clash between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group.