Clash at Kolkata's SRFTI over Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat event
A serious fight broke out at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) this evening between students and a right-wing group, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (West Bengal Chapter), linked to the RSS.
The group was holding an event on campus that sparked protests from students over allegedly highly provocative remarks by its members.
SRFTI violence injures several, police stationed
The situation quickly got out of hand: several students and faculty were hurt as things turned violent.
Students said some students were called "anti-national" and faced both verbal abuse and physical attacks; even the librarian was assaulted when some tried to hide in the library.
Police have now stationed themselves outside the campus to keep things calm.
Political blame games have started too, with parties pointing fingers over who is responsible for the unrest.