'Game of Thrones' gets its 1st-ever movie: What to expect
What's the story
The world of Westeros, which has dominated the small screen for over a decade with its blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, is now ready to take over the big screen. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that Aegon's Conquest will be developed as a theatrical event movie, marking the first feature film in the GoT universe. The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery's 2027 slate presentation, per Collider.
Storyline
What is 'Aegon's Conquest' about?
Set around 300 years before the events of GoT, Aegon's Conquest will delve into one of the most important chapters in Westerosi history: the Targaryen invasion and unification of six of the Seven Kingdoms.
The story will follow Aegon I Targaryen and his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, on their quest to conquer Westeros with their dragons Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar, and Meraxes.
Production
Casting for the film is yet to be finalized
Despite the confirmation, no actors have been announced for the roles of Aegon, Visenya, or Rhaenys.
However, fans have speculated actors like Henry Cavill and Harry Goodwins as Aegon Targaryen.
They also find Anya Taylor-Joy, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Vanessa Kirby, and Rebecca Ferguson perfect for Visenya and Rhaenys.
Reports suggest a theatrical premiere could happen in 2028 at the earliest.