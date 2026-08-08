'Game of Thrones' gets its 1st-ever movie: What to expect

Set around 300 years before the events of GoT, Aegon's Conquest will delve into one of the most important chapters in Westerosi history: the Targaryen invasion and unification of six of the Seven Kingdoms.

The story will follow Aegon I Targaryen and his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, on their quest to conquer Westeros with their dragons Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar, and Meraxes.