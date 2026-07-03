Anmol Bishnoi wants to surrender in Salman Khan firing case

Legal proceedings

Bishnoi's goal is 'fair trial' and 'justice'

In his plea, Bishnoi expressed a desire to voluntarily surrender before the court. He stated that this would allow him to "face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice." The plea also highlighted that he is currently under "physical control of law in another (NIA) matter" and cannot appear before the court without an order from it.