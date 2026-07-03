Anmol Bishnoi wants to surrender in Salman Khan firing case
What's the story
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, currently imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail, has filed a plea in a Mumbai special court. He is seeking to surrender himself in the 2024 shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. The plea states that this move is aimed at ensuring a fair trial and justice. Notably, Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was deported from the US last November before being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Legal proceedings
Bishnoi's goal is 'fair trial' and 'justice'
In his plea, Bishnoi expressed a desire to voluntarily surrender before the court. He stated that this would allow him to "face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice." The plea also highlighted that he is currently under "physical control of law in another (NIA) matter" and cannot appear before the court without an order from it.
Judicial efficiency
No prejudice will be caused to prosecution, argues Bishnoi
Bishnoi's plea further argued that his presence in court is necessary to formally record his surrender. This would also help facilitate virtual or physical remand proceedings in the ongoing case. He has urged the court to issue a production warrant to Tihar Jail for his appearance. The plea states, "No prejudice will be caused to prosecution. In fact, it will expedite trial and legal proceedings and further prevent misuse of process of law."
Incident details
Trial in the case has already commenced
The plea also noted that the trial in this case has already started, with three witnesses examined in Bishnoi's absence. The firing incident took place outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on April 14, 2024. The shooters were later identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. They are currently in judicial custody along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhari, and Harpal Singh. One accused, Anujkumar Thapan, died by suicide during police custody. Lawrence is also an accused in this case.