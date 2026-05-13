Garret Dillahunt to feature in psychological thriller 'Bloodwood'
What's the story
Hollywood actors Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, and Henry Ian Cusick will feature in the upcoming psychological thriller Bloodwood. The film marks the directorial debut of Robert Menzies, who has also penned the original screenplay based on his own novel. Essential Film Group is overseeing worldwide sales for this project, confirmed Variety.
Storyline
A look at the plot of 'Bloodwood'
Bloodwood tells the story of Jake (Dillahunt), a man haunted by his past, who ventures into the Amazon to find Vargas (Cusick), a trafficker responsible for his wife's death. What starts as a mission turns into an odyssey with Ryan (Hurd), a wildlife veterinarian with her own secrets. The jungle warps memory and time, leading Jake to face hallucinations about his choices and the woman he left behind.
Cultural respect
Film developed with input from Shipibo traditions
Bloodwood has the support of the Ayahuasca Foundation and Camino Verde. The film was developed with input from Shipibo traditions of the Amazon rainforest, ensuring cultural respect and authenticity. Menzies, who has previously produced Osgood Perkins's The Blackcoat's Daughter and Jon Watts's Clown, expressed his excitement about making his directorial debut with this project.
Behind the scenes
Meet the cast and crew of 'Bloodwood'
The production team of Bloodwood includes Menzies, Anjul Nigam, Jordan Gianneschi, Jacob Rice for J2 Productions, Carmelo Chimera in association with Act One Media and Lisanne Marks Canty from Harrington Legacy Media. The executive producers are Syed Ali Saeed, James Norrie, Johnny Sanchez, Brian Landever, and Joseph Jaquinto. The movie also stars Johnny Sanchez, Hada Vanessa Hutchinson, and Joseph Jaquinto.