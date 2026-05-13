Garret Dillahunt to feature in psychological thriller 'Bloodwood'

Hollywood actors Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, and Henry Ian Cusick will feature in the upcoming psychological thriller Bloodwood. The film marks the directorial debut of Robert Menzies, who has also penned the original screenplay based on his own novel. Essential Film Group is overseeing worldwide sales for this project, confirmed ﻿Variety.

Storyline A look at the plot of 'Bloodwood' Bloodwood tells the story of Jake (Dillahunt), a man haunted by his past, who ventures into the Amazon to find Vargas (Cusick), a trafficker responsible for his wife's death. What starts as a mission turns into an odyssey with Ryan (Hurd), a wildlife veterinarian with her own secrets. The jungle warps memory and time, leading Jake to face hallucinations about his choices and the woman he left behind.

Cultural respect Film developed with input from Shipibo traditions Bloodwood has the support of the Ayahuasca Foundation and Camino Verde. The film was developed with input from Shipibo traditions of the Amazon rainforest, ensuring cultural respect and authenticity. Menzies, who has previously produced Osgood Perkins's The Blackcoat's Daughter and Jon Watts's Clown, expressed his excitement about making his directorial debut with this project.

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