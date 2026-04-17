Garvit-Priyansh react to Arijit Singh performing their song 'Kaahe Mose'
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, celebrated singer Arijit Singh performed the indie track Kaahe Mose during one of his recent concerts. The song is by the duo Garvit Soni-Priyansh Srivastava, who have been steadily building their presence in the music industry. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the duo called it a "full-circle" moment.
Career boost
'Arijit Singh has been a voice we've grown up with'
Singh's performance of Kaahe Mose was not just a simple act but a significant career boost for the musical duo. They told the outlet, "Arijit Singh has been a voice we've grown up with, so when he not only sang Kaahe Mose and called it his favourite, but also asked people to remember our names, it felt deeply overwhelming and almost unreal."
Song's success
Song and its success so far
The song Kaahe Mose has been widely appreciated and has already garnered over 3.2 million streams on Spotify and crossed 1.7 million views on YouTube. The music video stars Kashish Panchpuri and Eshaan Duggal. The song was mixed by Soni and Lucky Sharma and released under the T-Series label. The duo's other tracks, Rang and Theher Jaa, have also been gaining traction in the music scene.