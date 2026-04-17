Garvit-Priyansh react to Arijit Singh performing their song 'Kaahe Mose'

Career boost

'Arijit Singh has been a voice we've grown up with'

Singh's performance of Kaahe Mose was not just a simple act but a significant career boost for the musical duo. They told the outlet, "Arijit Singh has been a voice we've grown up with, so when he not only sang Kaahe Mose and called it his favourite, but also asked people to remember our names, it felt deeply overwhelming and almost unreal."