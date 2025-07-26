Next Article
Garvita Sadhwani confirms exit from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'
Garvita Sadhwani, known for playing Roohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has officially left the series after its recent seven-year leap.
She shared the news on Instagram, thanking fans for their support during her 1.5 years on the show and calling it a truly special experience.
Garvita's heartfelt note to fans
Reflecting on her journey, Garvita said playing Roohi helped her grow both personally and professionally.
Her exit comes right after Saloni Sandhu (Charu) also wrapped up her role.
Even with these big changes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai keeps evolving—15 years strong and still a favorite with viewers.