Emmy-winning writer-producer Gary Dontzig dies at 79

Gary Dontzig, a three-time Emmy-winning writer and producer for the hit television series Murphy Brown, has died. He was 79. His longtime writing partner Steven Peterman confirmed to Deadline that Dontzig passed away on February 23 in Los Angeles after "a sudden, brief illness." Born on March 18, 1946, in New York City, he began his career as an actor before transitioning into writing and producing for television shows like Becker and Suddenly Susan.

Career beginnings Early career and beginnings Dontzig began his career as an actor, appearing in popular series such as The Waltons, Chico and the Man, One Day at a Time, Too Close for Comfort, and Laverne & Shirley. He also performed at LA's Mark Taper Forum and played Patrick opposite Angela Lansbury in a touring production of Mame. His writing partnership with Peterman began during a show at the Old Globe theater in San Diego.

Show success 'Murphy Brown' Dontzig and Peterman were part of the original writing staff for CBS's comedy Murphy Brown when it premiered in 1988. The show starred Candice Bergen as a TV newsmagazine reporter. Despite a slow start, it became a Top 10 ratings hit by its third season. The duo co-wrote 25 episodes of Murphy Brown, including its landmark Season 5 opener, which responded to then-Vice President Dan Quayle's criticism of the lead character's decision to have a baby as a single woman.

Later years Other shows and advocacy work After Season 4 of Murphy Brown, Dontzig and Peterman were promoted to executive producers by creator Diane English. They went on to develop NBC's Suddenly Susan, starring Brooke Shields, and spent two years on Fox Family's State of Grace. They rewrote the original script for Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, starring Miley Cyrus. Known as "Dr. Dontzig" among friends, he was an advocate for AIDS victims during the 1980s crisis and supported numerous charities and causes with his partner-artist Gary Campbell.

