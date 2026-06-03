Gas cylinder blast at 'Killer' set kills 1, injures 3

Three crew hospitalized, production halted

The three injured crew members, Sakthivel, 27, Surya, 23, and Dinakaran, 24, are being treated at a hospital.

Production is now on hold while police investigate what went wrong.

This incident comes earlier this year after Suryah himself was hurt doing a stunt, raising fresh questions about safety on movie sets.

Killer is Suryah's directorial comeback after his 2015 film Isai and features Preethi Asrani alongside music by AR Rahman.