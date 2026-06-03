Gas cylinder blast at 'Killer' set kills 1, injures 3
Entertainment
A tragic gas cylinder blast on the Chennai set of SJ Suryah's new film, Killer, left one technician dead and three others injured early Wednesday morning.
The accident happened during a early-morning shoot with over 100 crew members present.
The technician who died was Madhan, 26, from Maduravoyal.
Three crew hospitalized, production halted
The three injured crew members, Sakthivel, 27, Surya, 23, and Dinakaran, 24, are being treated at a hospital.
Production is now on hold while police investigate what went wrong.
This incident comes earlier this year after Suryah himself was hurt doing a stunt, raising fresh questions about safety on movie sets.
Killer is Suryah's directorial comeback after his 2015 film Isai and features Preethi Asrani alongside music by AR Rahman.