Did Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron...' go too far with pellet-gun stunt?
What's the story
Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19, is currently a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, his journey took a painful turn when he injured his back while performing a stunt. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on Colors TV on August 1.
Social media post
Khanna shared his injuries on Instagram
Khanna took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the injuries he sustained during one of the stunts.
He wrote, "I (could) still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys... still (have) these marks."
The images quickly spread across social media, with many viewers expressing concern over the intensity of the stunt and questioning whether it had gone too far.
Viewer reactions
Viewers question show's safety protocols
Images of Khanna's back showed numerous bloody marks akin to pellet gun wounds.
One user wrote, "This deserves a lawsuit against the show n its makers."
Another commented, "Scripted shows me bhi pellet gun chl rhe contestants par stunt ke liye."
A third questioned, "All this for that biased, scripted show?"
One X user wrote, "That Pellet Gun task in #kkk was too much...why were the contestants tortured like this and why did they even sign up for this nonsense."
Show controversies
Earlier, Khanna revealed why his mother was against his participation
Earlier, Khanna had revealed that his mother was against him joining the show due to safety concerns.
In an official statement, he said, "For her, Khatron Ke Khiladi felt even tougher because this isn't just mental pressure; it's physical as well."
Meanwhile, fellow contestant Shagun Sharma accused him of bullying her on the show. She said he would pick on her the most when other contestants aborted tasks.