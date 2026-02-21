Gautami Kapoor quits Instagram after trolling for sex toy comment Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Actor Gautami Kapoor has stepped away from Instagram after facing heavy trolling for saying she had considered gifting her daughter Sia a sex toy when she was 16—a comment made in an interview with Hauterrfly that quickly sparked debates about parenting online.

She later clarified these were just her personal choices, not advice for everyone.