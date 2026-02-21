Gautami Kapoor quits Instagram after trolling for sex toy comment
Actor Gautami Kapoor has stepped away from Instagram after facing heavy trolling for saying she had considered gifting her daughter Sia a sex toy when she was 16—a comment made in an interview with Hauterrfly that quickly sparked debates about parenting online.
She later clarified these were just her personal choices, not advice for everyone.
Negative comments affected her mental health
Kapoor shared that the negativity left her feeling "depressed" and unable to sleep.
She said, "I couldn't imagine that people actually write such stuff to another woman... to another human being.", and decided to leave Instagram for some peace and distance from the toxic comments.
How Sia and Ram reacted to the controversy
Sia, who lives in the US, wasn't bothered by the controversy—she told her mom to "chill" since online drama fades fast.
While Ram Kapoor encouraged his wife to speak up, Gautami chose silence for her own well-being.
The couple keeps things open and non-judgmental with their kids.