Gazprom-Media leads Russia and India film and comedy collaboration
India and Russia are joining forces for new film and comedy projects, with Gazprom-Media Holding leading the charge.
These films and comedy series will be filmed in India, showcasing local talent and creativity.
Upcoming releases include stories about Anna Pavlova and Nicholas Roerich, plus fresh comedy series aimed at audiences in both countries.
It's a modern twist on their long history of cultural exchange, back when Indian films were all the rage across the Soviet Union.
Director Panda to ensure authenticity
The first film from this collaboration, A Little King of My Love, was shot across Mumbai, Udaipur, and Jodhpur with an international team. It's set to premiere in Russia as a showcase of what Indian filmmaking can do on a global stage.
Boris Khanchalyan from Gazprom-Media called India's creative economy "dynamic" and perfect for these kinds of partnerships.
For the Nicholas Roerich project, Indian director Nila Madhab Panda will help keep things culturally authentic.