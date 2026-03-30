Director Panda to ensure authenticity

The first film from this collaboration, A Little King of My Love, was shot across Mumbai, Udaipur, and Jodhpur with an international team. It's set to premiere in Russia as a showcase of what Indian filmmaking can do on a global stage.

Boris Khanchalyan from Gazprom-Media called India's creative economy "dynamic" and perfect for these kinds of partnerships.

For the Nicholas Roerich project, Indian director Nila Madhab Panda will help keep things culturally authentic.