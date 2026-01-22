Genelia Deshmukh joins Emraan Hashmi in 'Gunmaaster G9'
Entertainment
Genelia Deshmukh is officially part of Gunmaaster G9, an action-packed film starring Emraan Hashmi. She shared her excitement and a first-look glimpse on Instagram today, calling it a "new beginning."
Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Deepak and Hunar Mukut, No release date has been announced.
Why's everyone talking about this?
This film brings together Emraan Hashmi with the team that includes director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya. Hashmi stars in the project.
For Genelia fans, it's her next big role after the blockbuster Sitaare Zameen Par. Plus, with Aparshakti Khurana joining as well, there's plenty for movie buffs to look forward to.