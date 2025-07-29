Next Article
Genelia D'Souza announces new film, shares BTS video
Genelia D'Souza just dropped some exciting news on Instagram Stories—she's gearing up for a brand-new film.
She posted a behind-the-scenes video and shared, "New film = new excitement. Let's go."
The project details are still under wraps, but fans are already buzzing with curiosity.
Genelia's recent successful projects
Genelia is on a roll lately. Her recent comeback in the Marathi blockbuster "Ved," alongside her husband Riteish Deshmukh, was a huge success.
She also earned praise for her role in Aamir Khan's "Sitaare Zameen Par," one of this year's standout films.