Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' prequel opens February 12, 2027

Streep, Craig and Mulligan star

The movie features big names like Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, and Carey Mulligan. IMAX previews start February 10 before the full release.

After theaters, it lands on Netflix on April 2.

Fun twist: it'll go head-to-head at the box office with Bollywood's Naagzilla (starring Kartik Aaryan) on Valentine's Day weekend, so movie fans have some choices to make!