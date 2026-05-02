Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' prequel opens February 12, 2027
Entertainment
Greta Gerwig's much-awaited Narnia: The Magician's Nephew won't hit theaters until February 12, 2027.
The film explores the beginnings of Narnia and how Aslan brought the magical world to life, serving as a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Streep, Craig and Mulligan star
The movie features big names like Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, and Carey Mulligan. IMAX previews start February 10 before the full release.
After theaters, it lands on Netflix on April 2.
Fun twist: it'll go head-to-head at the box office with Bollywood's Naagzilla (starring Kartik Aaryan) on Valentine's Day weekend, so movie fans have some choices to make!