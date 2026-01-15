'Ghajini,' 'Queen' producer expecting first child with wife Ira Trivedi
Yoga expert and author Ira Trivedi announced her first pregnancy with husband and film producer Madhu Mantena. The couple took to social media to share the news, marking a new chapter in their lives. The caption read, "Our life in bloom. Thank you, Krishna, for this beautiful gift of divine life."
Trivedi wrote in her announcement, "Seeking your blessings on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti." Trivedi is a prominent yoga practitioner and Yoga Acharya, widely known for her classical Hatha yoga practice. She has been featured on the BBC's 100 Most Influential Women list and Verve's 50 Most Influential Women in India.
Meanwhile, Mantena is a well-known name in the Indian film industry, having produced critically acclaimed films like Ghajini, Queen, Masaan, Super 30, and the popular series Sacred Games. The couple knew each other for a decade before getting married in June 2023 in a private ceremony with close friends and family.