'Ghajini,' 'Queen' producer expecting first child with wife Ira Trivedi

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:36 pm Jan 15, 202604:36 pm

Yoga expert and author Ira Trivedi announced her first pregnancy with husband and film producer Madhu Mantena. The couple took to social media to share the news, marking a new chapter in their lives. The caption read, "Our life in bloom. Thank you, Krishna, for this beautiful gift of divine life."