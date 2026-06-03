Ghatak films restored by NFDC/NFAI in 4K at BFI London
Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's most celebrated movies just got a major upgrade, restored in crisp 4K by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) for his 100th birthday.
These fresh versions are now being screened at BFI Southbank in London, letting new audiences experience Ghatak's work like never before, all as part of India's National Film Heritage Mission.
Lineup includes classic Ghatak titles
The lineup includes classics like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, Ajantrik, plus rare shorts and documentaries.
Restoration teams used original film elements preserved by NFDC-NFAI, with color grading handled by National Award winner Avik Mukhopadhyay who called the project "NFDC-NFAI's National Film Heritage Mission's Ghatak restoration project is one of their most commendable works for the future generation of film enthusiasts and film lovers."
As NFDC's Prakash Magdum put it, these restorations help share the depth of Ghatak's storytelling with a global crowd while keeping India's film legacy alive.