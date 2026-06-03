Ghatak films restored by NFDC/NFAI in 4K at BFI London

Lineup includes classic Ghatak titles

The lineup includes classics like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, Ajantrik, plus rare shorts and documentaries.

Restoration teams used original film elements preserved by NFDC-NFAI, with color grading handled by National Award winner Avik Mukhopadhyay who called the project "NFDC-NFAI's National Film Heritage Mission's Ghatak restoration project is one of their most commendable works for the future generation of film enthusiasts and film lovers."

As NFDC's Prakash Magdum put it, these restorations help share the depth of Ghatak's storytelling with a global crowd while keeping India's film legacy alive.