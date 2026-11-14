Ghuggi says he ignores 'Bigg Boss 20' reality TV hype
Actor-comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi has responded to the buzz about Love Gill's appearance on Bigg Boss 20, saying he doesn't watch the show and feels there are more important things happening in society.
He shared, "Main hairaan hoon ki aap show dekhte ho. Television dekhne ka time hai aapke pass. Main balihaar jaata hu aap par," making it clear he isn't caught up in the reality TV hype.
Ghuggi and Gill deny 5cr claim
Earlier this year, a Canada-based YouTuber accused Ghuggi and Gill of having an affair following their association during the Punjabi film Furlow and claimed a settlement of ₹5 crore was allegedly reached to keep the matter private, allegations Ghuggi called "completely false and fabricated" while Love Gill also denied the rumors.
Despite all this, Bigg Boss 20 is still going strong on JioHotstar and Colors TV, showing just how much reality TV grabs public attention, even when real-life issues might matter more.