Ghuggi says he ignores 'Bigg Boss 20' reality TV hype

Actor-comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi has responded to the buzz about Love Gill's appearance on Bigg Boss 20, saying he doesn't watch the show and feels there are more important things happening in society.

He shared, "Main hairaan hoon ki aap show dekhte ho. Television dekhne ka time hai aapke pass. Main balihaar jaata hu aap par," making it clear he isn't caught up in the reality TV hype.