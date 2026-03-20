'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' teaser attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'

'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' song teaser attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:09 pm Mar 20, 202605:09 pm

What's the story

The teaser of Aye Khudaa, the upcoming song from Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, has been attached to Dhurandhar 2, which was released on Thursday. The announcement was made by Soundarya Production on their official Instagram account. The caption reads, "A cinematic surprise you didn't see coming. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 meets Dhurandhar on the big screen. Aye Khudaa just made it unforgettable." The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.