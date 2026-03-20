'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' song teaser attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'
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The teaser of Aye Khudaa, the upcoming song from Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, has been attached to Dhurandhar 2, which was released on Thursday. The announcement was made by Soundarya Production on their official Instagram account. The caption reads, "A cinematic surprise you didn't see coming. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 meets Dhurandhar on the big screen. Aye Khudaa just made it unforgettable." The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.
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More about 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2'
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a quirky romantic comedy and family entertainer that brings together two unlikely worlds, a tough wrestler (Tiwary) and a free-spirited girl (Shankr). The supporting cast includes Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Nayani Dixit, and Rohit Chaudhary. It will be released in theaters on April 24.
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About 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. The Aditya Dhar directorial continues from where the first part left off. Following the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Hamza Ali Mazari (Singh) sets his plan in motion to rise as the king of Lyari and further infiltrate Pakistani gangs.