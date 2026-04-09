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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' trailer: Avinash-Medha star in family entertainer
'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' trailer: Avinash-Medha star in family entertainer

'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' trailer: Avinash-Medha star in family entertainer

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 09, 2026
04:49 pm
What's the story

The trailer for Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has been released, promising a family entertainer filled with romance and humor. The movie features Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The story revolves around a mismatched couple navigating their chaotic married life amid unexpected twists and turns. The movie also stars Lillete Dubey, Govind Namdev, Sudhir Pandey, Gopi Bhalla, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Nayani Dixit, and Rohit Chaudhary in supporting roles.

Plot

Plot of the movie

The film follows Tiwary and Shankr's characters, who have entered the arranged marriage market, but can't seem to find their match. That is when they decided to lie about their jobs, leading to many hilarious and heartbreaking situations. The film is a continuation of the successful trend set by Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny.

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See the trailer here

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Film's background

'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is produced by Zee Studios

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 promises to deliver a relatable and engaging romantic entertainer. The film is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Zee Studios and Soundrya Production. Tiwary was last seen in O'Romeo, and Shankr last starred in 12th Fail. Meanwhile, the movie will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026.

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