'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' trailer: Avinash-Medha star in family entertainer
What's the story
The trailer for Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has been released, promising a family entertainer filled with romance and humor. The movie features Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The story revolves around a mismatched couple navigating their chaotic married life amid unexpected twists and turns. The movie also stars Lillete Dubey, Govind Namdev, Sudhir Pandey, Gopi Bhalla, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Nayani Dixit, and Rohit Chaudhary in supporting roles.
Plot
Plot of the movie
The film follows Tiwary and Shankr's characters, who have entered the arranged marriage market, but can't seem to find their match. That is when they decided to lie about their jobs, leading to many hilarious and heartbreaking situations. The film is a continuation of the successful trend set by Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
The madness is back… and this time, it’s bigger, louder, and full-on #BawaalFamilyEntertainer ✨— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) April 9, 2026
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 TRAILER OUT NOW!#GinnyWedssSunny2 in cinemas on 24th April.
🔗- https://t.co/ZsOkqk40fO@avinashtiw85@medhashankr@prasshantalkiez@sonymusicindia… pic.twitter.com/WUCNNRZUjA
Film's background
'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is produced by Zee Studios
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 promises to deliver a relatable and engaging romantic entertainer. The film is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Zee Studios and Soundrya Production. Tiwary was last seen in O'Romeo, and Shankr last starred in 12th Fail. Meanwhile, the movie will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026.