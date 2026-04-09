'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' trailer: Avinash-Medha star in family entertainer

Plot

Plot of the movie

The film follows Tiwary and Shankr's characters, who have entered the arranged marriage market, but can't seem to find their match. That is when they decided to lie about their jobs, leading to many hilarious and heartbreaking situations. The film is a continuation of the successful trend set by Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny.