'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2': Avinash-Medha starrer to drop trailer soon

Event insights

Trailer to be 2 minutes and 36 seconds long

An insider told the outlet, "The trailer launch will be held on a grand scale in Mumbai and will be attended by the film's lead actors." "The songs have helped build awareness about the film, and now the 2-minute and 36-minute-long trailer will give viewers an idea about the world shown in the film and the plot." "The makers are confident that the buzz for the film will significantly go up once the promo is out."