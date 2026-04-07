'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2': Avinash-Medha starrer to drop trailer soon
What's the story
The upcoming film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is creating a buzz, with lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr actively promoting it across platforms. Their new on-screen pairing has already sparked strong excitement among audiences. Now, Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that the trailer for the film will be launched on Thursday, April 9.
Event insights
Trailer to be 2 minutes and 36 seconds long
An insider told the outlet, "The trailer launch will be held on a grand scale in Mumbai and will be attended by the film's lead actors." "The songs have helped build awareness about the film, and now the 2-minute and 36-minute-long trailer will give viewers an idea about the world shown in the film and the plot." "The makers are confident that the buzz for the film will significantly go up once the promo is out."
Career highlights
More about the film and its cast
The source further said, "The casting is also exciting. This is Avinash's first theatrical release as a positive main lead after the re-release success of Laila Majnu (2018)." "This is also Medha's immediate next after the sleeper super-hit, 12th Fail (2023)." The film also stars Lillete Dubey, Govind Namdev, Sudhir Pandey, Gopi Bhalla, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Nayani Dixit, and Rohit Chaudhary in pivotal roles. The film, directed and written by Prasshant Jha, will hit the theaters on April 24.