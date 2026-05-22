Girardi settles $25 million lawsuit tied to ex-husband's law firm

Girardi denies $25 million misuse, ex-husband convicted

The lawsuit accused Erika and her companies of spending over $25 million from the firm's funds for personal use.

Erika has denied doing anything wrong and isn't facing criminal charges. She was gearing up for a jury trial after months of delays.

Meanwhile, Tom was convicted in 2024 for embezzling millions from clients. He's currently serving seven years in prison.