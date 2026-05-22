Girardi settles $25 million lawsuit tied to ex-husband's law firm
Reality TV star Erika Girardi has wrapped up a $25 million lawsuit connected to her estranged husband Tom Girardi's now-defunct law firm.
The settlement happened just before trial on May 21, 2026, and while the exact amount isn't public, all court hearings have been canceled and the case is set to be dismissed soon.
Girardi denies $25 million misuse, ex-husband convicted
The lawsuit accused Erika and her companies of spending over $25 million from the firm's funds for personal use.
Erika has denied doing anything wrong and isn't facing criminal charges. She was gearing up for a jury trial after months of delays.
Meanwhile, Tom was convicted in 2024 for embezzling millions from clients. He's currently serving seven years in prison.
Girardi says legal drama scared her
Erika talked about how the legal drama affected her life during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she felt really scared and really worried about everything going on.