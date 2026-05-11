'Desi Bling' trailer out: Karan-Tejasswi explore Dubai's ultra-rich life

The trailer for Netflix 's upcoming reality show Desi Bling has been released, featuring actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The series is set in Dubai 's elite Indian social circle and will premiere on May 20. The trailer gives a glimpse into the extravagant lives of billionaires, yacht parties, designer wardrobes, luxury cars, and high-profile personalities. However, beneath this glamorous facade lies a world of emotional tensions, changing loyalties, and relationship drama.

Show details Bollywood celebrities show up The trailer also gives a sneak peek into the Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, and Vivek Oberoi, who will be making cameo appearances. However, most of the focus remains on the changing dynamics within the group, especially those involving Kundrra and Prakash. "Global desis are ruling the world, and in Dubai, they have made it really big," Prakash says at the start of the trailer.

Show insights Unpredictable and real in many ways: Kundrra on 'Desi Bling' The trailer introduces viewers to the people in this world and the ways they display their wealth, from luxury cars and gold to skincare. Kundrra spoke about joining the show, saying it gave them a chance to step into a world completely different from anything they've done before. "Yes, there's glamor and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It's exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways."

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