'Desi Bling' trailer out: Karan-Tejasswi explore Dubai's ultra-rich life
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The trailer for Netflix's upcoming reality show Desi Bling has been released, featuring actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The series is set in Dubai's elite Indian social circle and will premiere on May 20. The trailer gives a glimpse into the extravagant lives of billionaires, yacht parties, designer wardrobes, luxury cars, and high-profile personalities. However, beneath this glamorous facade lies a world of emotional tensions, changing loyalties, and relationship drama.
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Bollywood celebrities show up
The trailer also gives a sneak peek into the Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, and Vivek Oberoi, who will be making cameo appearances. However, most of the focus remains on the changing dynamics within the group, especially those involving Kundrra and Prakash. "Global desis are ruling the world, and in Dubai, they have made it really big," Prakash says at the start of the trailer.
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Unpredictable and real in many ways: Kundrra on 'Desi Bling'
The trailer introduces viewers to the people in this world and the ways they display their wealth, from luxury cars and gold to skincare. Kundrra spoke about joining the show, saying it gave them a chance to step into a world completely different from anything they've done before. "Yes, there's glamor and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It's exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways."
Actor's perspective
These entrepreneurs will star
Prakash shared her experience on the show, saying it has been a special journey for her. "It's a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala," she said. We see how the actor couple moves to Dubai and struggle to fit in. The series features entrepreneur couple Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal, businessman Rizwan Sajan with Adel and Sana Sajan, entrepreneurs Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh.