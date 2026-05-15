'GLOW' star Tohn reveals preventive double mastectomy after BRCA1 diagnosis

Tohn urges BRCA testing

With help from her boyfriend Joe Gillette and friends, Tohn had support from her boyfriend Joe Gillette and friends during a difficult recovery.

Doctors even found precancerous cells after surgery, showing her choice was spot on.

Now she's encouraging others with a family history of cancer (or Ashkenazi Jewish roots) to get tested too: "I objectively saved my life," she says, hoping more people will take charge of their health early.