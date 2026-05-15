'GLOW' star Tohn reveals preventive double mastectomy after BRCA1 diagnosis
Jackie Tohn, best known from GLOW, shared that she had a preventive double mastectomy in December 2025 after learning she carries the BRCA1 gene, a mutation that put her breast cancer risk at 85% and ovarian cancer risk at 65%.
She made the call for surgery after her dad was diagnosed with cancer in January 2025 and she found out she was BRCA1 positive in June 2025.
Tohn urges BRCA testing
With help from her boyfriend Joe Gillette and friends, Tohn had support from her boyfriend Joe Gillette and friends during a difficult recovery.
Doctors even found precancerous cells after surgery, showing her choice was spot on.
Now she's encouraging others with a family history of cancer (or Ashkenazi Jewish roots) to get tested too: "I objectively saved my life," she says, hoping more people will take charge of their health early.