Golden Globes 2026: When, where to watch in India

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 are all set to dazzle with their signature glitz and glamor. The 83rd edition of the prestigious ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026. This event marks the beginning of Hollywood's most anticipated awards season. The Golden Globes honor excellence in both film and television, making it one of the few major ceremonies to celebrate these two media together.

Event specifics Golden Globes 2026: Venue and host details The Golden Globes will return to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, a venue synonymous with the event's rich history. The ceremony is known for its casual, party-like atmosphere that often results in viral moments and unexpected wins. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the show for the second consecutive year, following a well-received debut that balanced humor with respectful commentary.

Viewing options How to watch the Golden Globes 2026 The Golden Globes 2026 will air live on CBS at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT for US viewers. The show will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. International viewers can expect local broadcast partners and streaming platforms to carry the event, with Indian audiences likely tuning in during the early hours (6:30am) of Monday (January 12).

Top contenders 'One Battle After Another' leads Golden Globes 2026 nominations The film One Battle After Another topped the Golden Globe Awards 2026 nominations with nine nods, making it the most-nominated film of the year. It was followed by Sentimental Value and Sinners. Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, and The Secret Agent also performed well in top categories. On the television side, The White Lotus led with six nominations alongside other major contenders like Adolescence, Only Murders in the Building, Severance, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and The Studio.